Jobchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $431,562.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Jobchain has a market cap of $12.33 million and $431,562.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,892,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

