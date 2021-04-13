Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

