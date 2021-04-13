John D. Morberg Purchases 2,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $116,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 143,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Landec by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

