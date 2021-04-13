John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 16,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

