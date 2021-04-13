John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 16,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
