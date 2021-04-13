John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $292.12

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.12 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 266.70 ($3.48). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 1,150,960 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.85.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38). Insiders acquired 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,624,212 over the last three months.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.