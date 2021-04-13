Johnny D. Powers Sells 750,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00.

Zomedica stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,563,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

