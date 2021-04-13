Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,995 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

