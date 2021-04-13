Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $425.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
