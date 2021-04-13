Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 362,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,088,733 shares.The stock last traded at $157.34 and had previously closed at $161.64.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

