Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 362,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,088,733 shares.The stock last traded at $157.34 and had previously closed at $161.64.
JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
