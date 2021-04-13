Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

