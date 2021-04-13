Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

