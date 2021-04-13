Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $413.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

