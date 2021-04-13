Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,844.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $26,027.35 and approximately $11,844.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

