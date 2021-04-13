Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 41,753 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 41,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$54,779.94 ($39,128.53).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 604,242 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$845,334.56 ($603,810.40).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 84,856 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$110,991.65 ($79,279.75).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 816,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

