JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.48 ($12.33).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

