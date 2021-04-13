JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€2.70” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.26 ($2.66).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

