JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,618 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

KALU stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,653. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

