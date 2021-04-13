JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 194,733 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3,833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Endava worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

