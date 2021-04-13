JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,750 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Nelnet worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $211,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $529.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.