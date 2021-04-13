JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,324.28 ($17.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,408.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,249.07. The firm has a market cap of £103.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

