JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 115,114 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Flowers Foods worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

