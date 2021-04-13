JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,616 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Regal Beloit worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

