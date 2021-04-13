JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 24,371 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

