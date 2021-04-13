JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of Selective Insurance Group worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

SIGI stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

