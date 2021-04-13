JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Uniti Group worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

