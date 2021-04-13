JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Glaukos worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

