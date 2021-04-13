JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.11% of Hope Bancorp worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

