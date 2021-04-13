JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of J & J Snack Foods worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $109.65 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average is $150.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.