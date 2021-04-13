JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of PS Business Parks worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 56.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 92.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.79 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

