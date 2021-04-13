JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Graham worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $624.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.88 and its 200 day moving average is $512.17. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

