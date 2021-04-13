JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Cogent Communications worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $17,712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $13,118,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cogent Communications by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.