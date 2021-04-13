JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

