JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.