JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,421.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 103,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.