JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.48% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,933,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

