JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.74% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

