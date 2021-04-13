JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

