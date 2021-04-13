JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.19 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after purchasing an additional 610,297 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 675,100 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,994 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

