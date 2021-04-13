JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

