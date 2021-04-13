JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Maximus worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Maximus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.