JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Patterson Companies worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

