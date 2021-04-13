JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 439.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000.

Shares of IDV opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

