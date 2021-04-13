JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SIG opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

