JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after purchasing an additional 743,797 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,048,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 266,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,538,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.