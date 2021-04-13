JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Old Republic International worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

