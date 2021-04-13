JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

ALRM traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 7,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,675. Alarm.com has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

