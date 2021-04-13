JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $472.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

