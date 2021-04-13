JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,796 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

