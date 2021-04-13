JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 141,874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

