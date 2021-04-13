JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

